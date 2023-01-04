Gujarat defeat Chandigarh by an innings, 168 runs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

Gujarat lads outclassed Chandigarh by an innings and 168 runs, during a Col CK Nayudu Trophy match, at Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘B’, Motera. After the fine batting heroics of skipper Kshitij Patel and Aarya Desai, Gujarat bowlers Vishal B Jayswal and Jayveer Sinh shared seven wickets to derail Chandigarh batsmen in the second innings.

Resuming from their overnight total of 528/8, the hosts bundled scored 547 runs before getting all out in 125 overs. Chasing 356 runs for a win, the local lads bundled out for a mere 188 runs.

Overnight unbeaten Sunpreet Bagga and SM Prajapati started the day for Gujarat. The duo added 15 runs to their overnight total, before Prajapati (16 off 46 balls, with two boundaries) was run out by Paras. Sinh then joined Bagga but failed to contribute in the total. He faced three balls before Mohammed Ashad accounted him for a duck. Bagga, on other hand, remained unbeaten on 80 off 135 balls, with nine boundaries and one six. The side scored 547 runs, whereas Ashad (3/37) remained the best bowler for the bowling side.

Chandigarh batters bundled out for 188 runs. Opener Harnoor (1) was the first to go after being claimed by Sinh. Skipper Arjun Azad (26 off 31 balls) tried to contribute his best, but Jayswal ensured his wicket. Thereafter, Sinh claimed Taranpreet Singh (0), while C Dhindsa was run out by Gujarat skipper. Jayswal amounted for Paras to reduce the side to 34/5. Thereafter, AA Kumar and Yuvraj Choudhary provided some relief to the side by raising a 67-run partnership. The duo ensured to take the total to 100-run mark, before Jayswal accounted for Choudhary (39 off 79 balls, with two boundaries and three sixes). Thereafter, Hemant Patel brought into attack and he claimed both Kumar (27) and Pardeep Yadav (35). Neel (38) became Jayswal’s fourth victim, while Arshnoor Pannu (11) was the last man to go off Sinh.

