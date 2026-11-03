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Home / Chandigarh / Gulab Chand Kataria flags off trucks carrying sweets for jawans

Gulab Chand Kataria flags off trucks carrying sweets for jawans

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:42 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria today flagged off two Army trucks carrying six tonnes of Diwali sweets for soldiers serving along the country's borders, as part of Rotary's annual initiative to share festive greetings with the jawans.

The consignment will be airlifted by the Indian Air Force. Commending the initiative, Kataria appreciated the Rotarians for remembering the soldiers who celebrate festivals away from their families. He said that such gestures convey the gratitude and solidarity of the people towards the armed forces and help bring festive cheer to those serving the country.

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The initiative, guided by the motto “Aap Hain To Hum Hain”, has been carried out by Rotary since 2016. Conceived by Usha Saboo, wife of former Rotary International president Rajendra K Saboo.

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