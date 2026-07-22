Gulan Chand Kataria calls for inclusive society at Group Home event

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria today attended an awareness session on group home services at Group Home, Sector 31, as chief guest. The programme organised by the Department of Social Welfare brought together psychiatrists from healthcare institutions across the Tricity, parents, guardians of group home residents and other key stakeholders.

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Addressing a gathering, the Administrator said persons recovering from mental illness and people with intellectual disabilities need not only medical treatment but also emotional support, social acceptance, rehabilitation, and opportunities to live independently with dignity.

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Highlighting the importance of quality care, Kataria emphasised the need for trained caregivers, special educators, psychologists, doctors, vocational trainers and social workers, along with regular health check-ups, emergency.