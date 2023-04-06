Gully Cricket jersey unveiled

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

Organisers of the Gully Cricket Tournament unveil the jersey at the Police Headquarters in Sector 9 here today.

Chandigarh Police SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) president Sanjay Tandon, city Mayor Anup Gupta, Chandigarh Police DSP Ram Gopal and others unveiled the jersey.

The tournament will be inaugurated by UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Sector 16 Cricket Ground on April 6. The tournament will be played at 10 playgrounds in the city.