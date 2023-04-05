Gully Cricket meet: Former Indian cricketers to interact with players

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

Former Indian international cricketers will interact with players during the Gully Cricket Tournament, scheduled to start here from April 6. Former test cricketer Ashok Malhotra, who is at present a member of the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee appointed by the BCCI, will visit the city on the opening day of the event, while 1983 World Cup winning Indian team captain Kapil Dev will interact with players during the quarterfinal matches on April 20.

Chetan Sharma will also encourage players during the final match and the closing ceremony of the tournament.

Sanjay Tandon, president, Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, said former Ranji player and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and higher officials of the BCCI are likely to witness the grand finale. Meanwhile, a review meeting was held between the UT police and UTCA officials at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

