Gully Cricket prize

Chandigarh: The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, has announced an award of Rs 51,000 to the winning team of the upcoming ‘Gully Cricket Tournament’, which will be organised in collaboration with the Chandigarh Police from April 6. The runners-up team will get Rs 31,000 and the remaining two semifinalists Rs 11,000 each.
