Gully Cricket: Team No. 53 win by 14 runs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

Team No. 53 registered a 14-run win over Team No. 82 in the ongoing Gully Cricket Tournament being organised by the Chandigarh Police and the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA).

Team No. 20 defeated Team No. 50 by eight wickets, while Team No. 98 recorded an eight-wicket win over Team No. 90. Team No. 169-A won by 21 runs against Team No. 161.

The rest of the matches were postponed due to the bad weather.

Specially abled cricketers honoured

Specially abled cricketers were honoured at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19. President, UTCA, Sanajy Tandon interacted with specially abled cricketers and women players training under the supervision of Surinder Singh Baijee.