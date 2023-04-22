Gully Cricket : Team Nos. 20, 143, 169A, 53 enter semifinals round

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

Team Nos. 20, 143, 169A and 53 made it to the semifinals of the Allengers Gully Cricket Tournament being organised by the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) and Chandigarh Police. Quarterfinal matches were held at Police Line, Sector 26, here today.

In the first match of the day, Team No. 169A riding on a century by Aditya Kaushik (100) made 166/2. In reply, Team No. 190 managed to score only 92/9.

In the second quarterfinal match, Team No. 20 registered an emphatic 51-run win over Team No. 2. Batting first, Team No. 20 made 129/5 with Rudra Pratap Singh (64) being the top scorer. The opposition team were restricted to 78/7.

In the third quarterfinal match of the day, Team No. 143 registered a thrilling 13-run win over Team No. 109. Aditya Gosain, who hit the first century of the tournament, scored blistering 82 runs off 31 balls to take the team to 126/3. In response, Team No. 109 made 113/3.

In the last quarterfinal, Team No. 53 registered a 9-run win over Team No. 98. Team No. 53 scored 137/5 while Team No. 90 managed to score only 128/8.

Meanwhile, the Indian Revenue Services (IRS) XI lost to the ICAI (Chartered Accountants) XI by 13 runs at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium in the series of exhibition matches today. ICAI XI won the toss and scored 84 runs at a loss of six wickets in the stipulated ten overs with fine contributions by CA Rajan Agnihotri (23) and CA Sandeep Singh (21). On the other hand, IRS XI were restricted to 71/1 with Ankit Rawat (27) as the top scorer for the side.