'Gully Cricket' tournament from April 6

Chandigarh, March 16

The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) and Chandigarh Police confirmed that the ‘Gully Cricket’ Tournament will start from April 6.

The tournament will be organised for youth aged between 14 years and 18 years. The matches will be played under a 10-over format (each) with a tennis ball to avoid any injury.

Exhibition matches of Administration XI, Councillor XI, Press Club XI, CA XI and other teams will also be organised on weekends.