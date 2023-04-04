Gully cricket tourney in city from April 6

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, and the Chandigarh Police will organise the Gully Cricket Tournament from April 6. The tournament aims at encouraging youth of 14 to 18 years to keep away from drugs and criminal activities.

A total of 238 teams are participating in this tournament. UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit will inaugurate the tournament at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

Organisers claimed that the tournament would witness participation of around 2,800 youngsters. Various departments of the UT Administration have extended their support for the tournament, said Sanjay Tandon, president, UTCA.

The organisers also claimed to register this tournament in the Guinness Book of World Records and Limca Book of World Records. The event will be held at 10 different grounds and a total of 34 liaising officers of the Chandigarh Police have been appointed for this championship, confirmed Chandigarh Police SSP Kanwardeep Kaur.

The tournament will be played on a knock-out basis with a tennis ball. The final match will be held on April 23. The winner of the tournament will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 51,000, while the runners-up will get Rs 31,000. Both semi-finalists will get Rs 11,000 each.

Exhibition matches will be also played between teams from Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speakers, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speakers, Punjab & Haryana High Court Judges, Bar Council, Chandigarh Administration, Municipal Corporation, PGI, Press Club, IMA, Chandigarh Police and UTCA.

