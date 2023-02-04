Gully cricket tourney to be organised in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

In a unique effort to keep children and the youth away from drugs and connect them with cricket, the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) and the Chandigarh Police will soon launch a gully cricket tournament here.

President of UTCA Sanjay Tandon today prepared a proposal for the tournament and presented it to DGP Praveer Ranjan, which was approved after the meeting. Tandon said UTCA had been working on organising this tournament at the grassroots for the past few months. After approving the proposal, the DGP has appointed DSPs Gurmukh Singh and Charanjeet Singh for further coordination with UTCA, he added.

In this tournament, Chandigarh Police Beat will be divided into four zones and the teams will be formed by the Police Department only. Boys in the age group of 14 to 18 years and of class IX to XII will be given a chance to play in the tournament. Around 2,000 children representing around 150 teams would be benefitting from this initiative.

The association will bear the expenses on managing the matches, providing sports equipment, ground, scorer etc. The registration of teams will start in April, followed by league matches in four phases in May. Matches would be played under the format of 10 overs each innings.

