Gunman defies ‘tight’ vigil, snatches SUV at Mani Majra

Chandigarh, January 1

The UT police were left with egg on their face after an armed miscreant robbed a car at gunpoint from a couple at Mani Majra despite around 2,000 cops on duty to maintain law and order on the New Year’s Eve.

Complainant Sammi Kumar Srivastava, a resident of Dhakoli, Zirakpur, along with his wife Rubina, had gone for shopping to the NAC, Mani Majra, on Saturday evening. The couple had parked their red Brezza SUV, bearing a Karnataka number, near Tanishq jewellers.

The couple returned around 8.45 pm. “As they were about to sit in the car, the suspect carrying a pistol sneaked up from behind and asked them to step aside,” said a police source. Sensing the gravity of the situation, the couple did not resist and let the suspect drive the car away.

The couple informed the police control room soon after, following which teams, comprising DSP (North East) and SHO Mani Majra, rushed to the scene.

A wireless message was flashed to cops on duty at checkpoints, but the suspect managed to flee. The incident took place when nine outer checkpoints and 43 inner nakas were set up in the city to deter criminals. Besides, floating checkpoints were set up at different locations.

The police scoured the high-resolution CCTV camera footage of the exit road towards Panchkula, in which the car was seen speeding away from the spot.

SP (City) Shruti Arora said they were scrutinising the CCTV footage. “The vehicle was last spotted near Chandimandir. We are monitoring the FASTag of the car to track suspect’s movement,” the SP added.

Police in neighbouring Haryana and Himachal Pradesh were informed about the incident.

A case under Sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against an identified person at the Mani Majra police station.

Incidents on the rise in tricity

As many as seven carjacking incidents have been reported in Mohali district in past 45 days. Suspects involved in the Sec 62 incident on Dec 23 were seen in the CCTV footage pushing the car in Chandigarh a day later.