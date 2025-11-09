Gunshots fired at hotel employee in Zirakpur

In a daylight attack on the Zirakpur‑Patiala National Highway, unidentified bike‑borne miscreants fired five gunshots at Gagan, son of the owner of MM Crown hotel.

Victim Gagan identified one masked youth as Shubham Pandit of Yamunanagar. Two cars parked outside were also damaged. After the incident, miscreant fled the spot even as panic spread in the area.

Firing incidents have become common in Mohali district with three incidents have been reported in the past nine days.

Locals immediately informed the police after which SHO and police personnel reached the spot and began investigation. Cops are scanning the CCTV footage of the area and questioning the hotel officials.

Zirakpur SHO Satinder Singh said, "The incident seems to be a fallout of an old rivalry. We are verifying the fact of the matter."

On Thursday night, two bike-borne men fired 25 rounds at a Phase-7 house and damaged three cars parked outside. Kala Rana gang claimed the responsibility for the attack.