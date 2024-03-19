Gunshots fired at Kansal, 3 locals arrested

Mohali, March 18
At a time when the administration is on its toes to ensure compliance with the model code of conduct ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the police arrested three suspects for firing gunshots into the air from the rooftop of their rented accommodation at Kansal in Nayagaon area today.
The suspects, identified as Rakesh Kumar, Kulwinder Singh and Jasvir Singh, all residents of Kansal village, were arrested and their weapon, along with four rounds and two shells, recovered. A case under Sections 336 and 34 of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered at the Nayagaon police station.
The police said the spot where the gunshots were fired was close to a nationalised bank. “The police are investigating as to why the suspects fired gunshots into the air and for whom the licence was issued,” said DSP City-1 Mohit Aggarwal. The arms licence holders in the district have been urged to deposit their weapons at police stations without further delay.
