Gunshots fired outside Sector 89 businessman’s house

More than a dozen rounds were fired in the air outside the house of a businessman in Sector 89 in the wee hours of Thursday in an apparent case of extortion bid.

After firing, miscreants sent a video of the incident to the businessman who is presently abroad. His acquaintance is residing in the house here.

Sources said the businessman was already a target of gangsters as he had got a threat call a few months ago. He was reportedly provided security.

The SHO of Sohana police station, Sunil Kumar, said after recording the statement of the businessman’s family members, a case is being registered. The CCTV footage of the area was being scanned, said the police.

The incident comes days after Punjabi film actress and model Himanshi Khurana got an extortion email of Rs 10 crore from a foreign-based gangster. On February 14, Himanshi had lodged a complaint with the Mohali police, claiming that she received an extortion threat of Rs 10 crore.

The Mohali police said it had lodged an FIR at Sohana police station on the basis of the complaint received from the actress. The police said Khurana lodged a complaint regarding the extortion email received on her email ID.