Gunshots fired over parking issue outside Ambala eatery, one dead

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 17

A man was shot dead and another injured as three unidentified persons opened fire at them over a parking issue outside a dhaba in the Mullana area of Ambala late on Sunday night. The suspects have been booked for murder and attempt to murder.

The deceased was identified as Sonu (30), aka Kaka, and the injured Rohit.

In his complaint to the police, Anuj Kumar, a resident of Mullana, stated that around 12.10 am, he, along with Sonu, Tajinder Singh, Rohit, Bhupesh and Fahim, had gone to have dinner at a dhaba near Kalpi flyover on the Yamunanagar-Panchkula national highway. Bhupesh, who was behind the wheel, was parking the car in front of the dhaba. One of the three men, who were standing next to a parked car, objected to parking of the car in front of the car.

A verbal spat between them took an ugly turn and the three men took out pistols from their car and started opening fire.

While Anuj managed to escape, Sonu suffered bullet injuries near his chest and in the forehead and Rohit suffered an injury in his left leg. After the firing incident, the assailants fled the spot in their car.

The injured persons were rushed to a private hospital in Mullana from where Sonu was referred to a hospital in Yamunanagar where he was declared brought dead.

The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed outside the dhaba.

After getting information, police officials, fingerprint experts and a crime scene investigation team reached the spot.

A case was registered against the three unidentified assailants under Sections 302, 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Mullana police station.

SHO Surender Singh said, “Efforts are being made to identify and nab the suspects. Rohit, who had suffered a bullet injury, is undergoing treatment. Investigation in the case is on.”

Verbal spat takes ugly turn