Guntas clinches C'ship Bowl

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh , November 3

Guntas Kaur Sandhu claimed the overall trophy of the 28th Ladies Punjab Open 2022 Golf Championship that concluded at Chandigarh Golf Club today. Guntas claimed the Championship Bowl with a gross score of 214.

Heena Kang remained the first runner-up with a score of 221 and Mehar Nijjar, who won with a better final day score of 229 from Jia Kang, claimed second position. In the gold division, Sonu Kalkat emerged the winner with a score of 206.

In the silver division, Yogyata Modi claimed the gross winner’s trophy with a score of 279. Geeta Khushwaha (281) claimed second position while Nalini Sharma (214) remained the nett winner. In the bronze division, Neetha Gillganchi (295) was the gross winner, followed by Jaswinder Gill at second spot with a score of 300. Ritu Kala (215) was the nett winner.

In the super senior challenge (70 year and above), Nalini Sharma (192) remained the gross winner and Binny Bath (158) the nett winner. In the senior challenge (60 years and above), the winner (gross) was Harinder Grewal (197) and winner (nett) was Madhupreet Soni (154). In the junior shield (below 18 years), the winner (gross) remained Guntas Kaur (143) and runner-up Jiah Kang (150). Anany Kapoor won the “nearest to the pin” event in gold division while Gulshan Rai emerged the winner of silver division.

In the straightest drive event, Jiah Kang (gold division), Renu Dewan (silver division) and Jaswinder Gill (bronze division) bagged laurels.