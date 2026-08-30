Guntas Kaur, Ojaswini Saraswat win golf tourneys in Chandigarh

Local golfer Guntas Kaur Sandhu was crowned the overall winner while Ojaswini Saraswat won the Category B title during the Indian Golf Union Chandigarh Ladies’ and Junior Girls’ Golf Championship held at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

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Guntas was in brilliant form throughout the 54-hole event. After opening with a solid 74, she surged to the top of the leaderboard on the second day with a spectacular 2-under-par round of 70.

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She then maintained her composure in the final round, signing for a 73 to finish with an impressive aggregate score of 217. Her shot-making ensured she finished a commanding five strokes clear of her closest competitors in the overall standings.

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Ojaswini bagged her sixth national title by showcasing consistency to capture the girls’ Category B title. She built on her success as the Category C champion at this very tournament last year. She carded three steady rounds of 75, 74 and 74 to finish with an aggregate score of 223. Her clinical performance not only secured the Category B crown but also earned her the runner-up position in the fiercely contested combined A&B category, finishing just behind her RGGA teammate.