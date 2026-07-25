DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Guntas, Rashi set to represent country in world golf events

Guntas, Rashi set to represent country in world golf events

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:25 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Guntas Kaur Sandhu
Advertisement

Golfers Guntas Kaur Sandhu and Rashi Mishra are set to represent India at two prestigious international amateur golf championships, underlining Roundglass Golf Academy’s growing contribution to the country’s elite golf pathway.

Advertisement

Guntas has been selected to represent India at the 40th Malaysian Ladies Amateur Championship, scheduled to be held in Malaysia from July 28 to 30. She will also join Rashi in the Indian team for the R&A Girls Amateur Championship to be held in Scotland from August 10 to 15.

Advertisement

The selections come in the backdrop of an impressive season for both golfers on the national and international amateur circuit.

Advertisement

Guntas has established herself as one of India’s brightest young golfing talents with a series of standout performances, including the victory at the IGU West Bengal Ladies & Junior Girls Golf Championship and runner-up finishes at the IGU Eastern India Championship.

Rashi Mishra

Rashi Mishra

Advertisement

Rashi has similarly emerged as one of the country’s promising junior golfers, consistently featuring in India’s leading amateur events and representing the nation at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship earlier this year. Her selection for the R&A Girls Amateur Championship marks another milestone in her golfing journey. — TNS

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts