Guntas, Rashi set to represent country in world golf events

Golfers Guntas Kaur Sandhu and Rashi Mishra are set to represent India at two prestigious international amateur golf championships, underlining Roundglass Golf Academy’s growing contribution to the country’s elite golf pathway.

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Guntas has been selected to represent India at the 40th Malaysian Ladies Amateur Championship, scheduled to be held in Malaysia from July 28 to 30. She will also join Rashi in the Indian team for the R&A Girls Amateur Championship to be held in Scotland from August 10 to 15.

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The selections come in the backdrop of an impressive season for both golfers on the national and international amateur circuit.

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Guntas has established herself as one of India’s brightest young golfing talents with a series of standout performances, including the victory at the IGU West Bengal Ladies & Junior Girls Golf Championship and runner-up finishes at the IGU Eastern India Championship.

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Rashi has similarly emerged as one of the country’s promising junior golfers, consistently featuring in India’s leading amateur events and representing the nation at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship earlier this year. Her selection for the R&A Girls Amateur Championship marks another milestone in her golfing journey. — TNS