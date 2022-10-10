Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta announces Rs 11L for Valmiki Bhawan in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 9

Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki Chowk in Sector 14 here today.

On the occasion, he announced that he would provide a sum of Rs 11 lakh from his voluntary fund for the construction of Maharishi Valmiki Bhawan in Sector 12.

