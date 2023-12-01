Gupta announces Rs 50L for pucca roofs in 20 villages

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 30

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh from his discretionary fund to 50 poor families in 20 villages in the Panchkula Assembly constituency to get pucca roofs for their houses.

Gupta made this announcement while speaking at the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Jan Samvad” programme, organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Bunga, in the Barwala block of the district. He said a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each would be provided to get pucca roofs for 50 houses.

Gupta added a three-member committee would be formed comprising Block Development and Panchayats Officer (BDPO), Sarpanch of the village concerned along with social workers. Gupta said, the committee would visit these villages and take account of the damage and submit its report. He further said the financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh would be provided on the basis of actual loss. This assistance would be given to the beneficiaries in two instalments of Rs 50,000 each. He said the Sarpanch of the village concerned would play an important role in the actual assessment of the loss.

Earlier, Gupta helped girls’ in need for their education and marriage. He has also supported various religious programmes and encouraged sportspersons.

