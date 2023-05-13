Gian Chand Gupta inaugurates Rs 50-lakh road construction work at Bataur village

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 12

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today inaugurated the construction work of a road from Barwala to Bataur village. The construction of the 500-metre road will be completed in about four months at a cost of Rs 51.86 lakh.

Addressing a function organised on the occasion at Bataur, Gupta said construction of the road was an age-old demand of the people of the area and it would further facilitate the movement of people of nearby villages.

Gupta directed the officials to give special attention to the quality of construction and complete the work within the stipulated time.

He added that the construction work of the road from Barwala to Dera Bassi would also start next week.

The Speaker said that many development works had been done in Bataur village. He said the government school of the village was upgraded to Sanskriti Model School. Before 2014, only eight to 10 hours of electricity was available in the village, but today the village was being supplied 24-hour electricity.

He said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had recently sanctioned Rs 28 crore for construction of new roads and repair of existing roads in the Panchkula Assembly constituency.