Home / Chandigarh / Gurdas Maan launches ‘Stronger than Cancer’ book at Fortis Hospital Mohali

The book features inspirational stories of eight cancer survivors who were treated at Fortis Mohali
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 09:32 PM Feb 25, 2025 IST
The book launch event was attended by cancer survivors, their families, and senior leadership from Fortis, including Ashish Bhatia, executive vice-president, Fortis Healthcare; Abhijit Singh, head-SBU, Fortis Hospital Mohali; Dr Rajeev Bedi, director, Medical Oncology, Fortis Hospital Mohali; and senior doctors and the oncology team.
Renowned Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan unveiled the second volume of the CANSURvive book, titled “Stronger than Cancer: Unique Stories of Strength and Survival”, at Fortis Hospital Mohali. The book features inspirational stories of eight cancer survivors who were treated at Fortis Mohali.

The cancer survivors shared their stories of resilience, family support, and innovative treatments provided by Fortis oncologists. Each case presented unique clinical challenges, demonstrating the power of hope and medical excellence.

Gurdas Maan said, “These warriors have discovered the incredible power of hope, the boundless strength that can come from faith, and the beauty of life when one chooses to fight.” He also wrote the foreword for the book.

Ashish Bhatia said, “The book is an inspiration for all of us. The moving stories of the survivors, along with their entire support system, is a true reflection of human spirit to keep fighting even when the chips are down.”

Dr Rajeev Bedi emphasised the importance of regular cancer screening and early detection through screening and effective treatment.

