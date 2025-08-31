Gurjar claims athletics gold

Amit Gurjar clocked 54.29 minutes to win the 10000m event of the boys’ U-20 category on the concluding day of the Chandigarh State Athletics Championship, at the Sector 7 Sports Complex.

Umesh Gurjar took 1 hours and 06.39 minutes (1:06.39) to claim silver medal, while Kunal (1:25.01) claimed the third position.

In the girls’ U-20 event, Sarbjeet Kaur (1:04.00), Ritika (1:22.51) and Tmanna (1:25.14) bagged medals. In the women’s 200m event, Rishita Kaur (25.49s), Kasvi Sharma (27.56s) and Simran Rathore (29.09s) won the top position, respectively, while in the girls’ U-20 event, Avneet (31.18s), Nishita (31.93s) and Tashu (32.13s).