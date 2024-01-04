Chandigarh's Gurkaran Singh claims weightlifting gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

Gurkaran Singh from the city claimed a gold medal at the National Junior Weightlifting Championship in Arunachal Pradesh.

Gurkaran claimed the first position by lifting a total weight of 305 kg in the 81kg weight group. He lifted 136 kg in snatch and 169 kg in clean and jerk.

He has been training under the guidance of UT Sports Department coach Karanbir Singh Buttar at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. He has earlier bagged laurels at many national and inter-college events.

