Chandigarh's Gurkaran Singh claims weightlifting gold

Chandigarh, January 3
Gurkaran Singh from the city claimed a gold medal at the National Junior Weightlifting Championship in Arunachal Pradesh.
Gurkaran claimed the first position by lifting a total weight of 305 kg in the 81kg weight group. He lifted 136 kg in snatch and 169 kg in clean and jerk.
He has been training under the guidance of UT Sports Department coach Karanbir Singh Buttar at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. He has earlier bagged laurels at many national and inter-college events.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose ...
2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter
The Delhi Crime Branch arrests Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), bo...
Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car
She had recently secured bail after 7 years in connection wi...
Jaishankar recalls how Nehru was hesitant in taking help from US following 1962 war with China
The Union minister was speaking at the launch of his new boo...