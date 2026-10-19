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Home / Chandigarh / Gurnek, Madhav, Aadya triumph at table tennis meet

Gurnek, Madhav, Aadya triumph at table tennis meet

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 12:41 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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A player in action during a table tennis match at Manav Mangal School in Panchkula.
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Gurnek Singh, Madhav Sharma and Aadya Chauhan won titles of the Cadet U-11, Girls’ U-15 and Boys’ U-15 titles, respectively, during the 31st Panchkula District Table Tennis Championship at Manav Mangal School, Sector 11. The event is being conducted by the Table Tennis Association District Panchkula and 100 players from Panchkula are participating in this championship.

In the U-11 final, Gurnek easily defeated Divij Hooda 11-2 11-1 11-1. Meanwhile, in the Boys’ U-15 final, Madhav posted a 11-9 11-9 11-9 win over Gurnek. In the semifinals, Gurnek defeated Jainil Sahan 11-7 11-5 9-1111-6 and Madhav ousted Saksham Goyal 11-8 11-5 8-11 11-4. In the Girls’ U-15 title clash, Aadya managed to log 11-6 1-11 11-9 11-9 win over Manya to win the top honour. In semis, Aadya defeated Yashvi Sharma 11-3 11-4 11-6 and Manya outplayed Aaliya 11-9 11-4 13-11.

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