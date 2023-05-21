Gurpreet nets 9 goals in Chandigarh's victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

Gurpreet Singh scored nine goals as Hockey Chandigarh overpowered Hockey Rajasthan (19-0) in their opening encounter of the 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

Gurpreet netted his first goal in the 3rd minute, followed by a goal each in the 8th minute, 23rd minute, 24th minute, 29th minute, 48th minute, 51st minute, 55th minute and 56th minute. Prabhjot Singh Saini (22nd, 44th, 45th) netted a hat-trick. Pankaj Sharma (26th, 36th) and Gurjeet Singh (52nd, 60th) scored a brace each, while Sukhpreet Singh (5th), Sukhmanpreet Singh (13th) and Suraj Kumar Sah (56th) were also on the score sheet.

Delhi Hockey defeated Assam Hockey (5-2). Afridi (8th, 11th, 26th, 34th) scored four goals, while Aryan (58th) netted a goal to contribute to Delhi Hockey’s win. For Assam Hockey, Ritik Patir (23rd) and Rohit Yadav (40th) pulled off a goal each.

Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Maharashtra (18-0) in the fourth and last match. Deonath Nanwar (16th, 35th, 36th, 40th, 49th) ended the game as the top scorer with five goals to his name, while Deepak Pradhan (14th, 19th, 25th, 44th) scored four goals. Moreover, Yojin Minz (11th, 26th, 33rd) netted a hat-trick, while Irengbam Rohit Singh (3rd, 28th) scored a brace. Bilkan Oram (18th), Sudarsan Goud (13th), and Yumkham Bidyananda Singh (43rd) also scored a goal each for the Hockey Association of Odisha.