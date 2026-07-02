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Home / Chandigarh / Gursewak selected for Belgium tour

Gursewak selected for Belgium tour

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:26 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Roundglass Hockey Academy striker Gursewak Singh has been selected for the Indian junior men’s tour to Belgium. The exposure tour is scheduled to take place from July 5 to 18, where the Indian players will test their skills against four of Europe’s finest hockey nations, including, Austria, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. The tour aims to provide vital international experience to India’s rising stars as they prepare for future global competitions.

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Gursewak, who was named among the talented group of forwards by Hockey India, has been captaining the academy team, which won multiple trophies across the country. He earned his maiden international call-up to the Indian junior men’s hockey team in May 2024 for a European tour across Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. Following his strong performance in the domestic circuit with the academy, he was also integrated into Hockey India’s 40-member core probable group for the junior national coaching camps.

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India will begin their campaign against Austria on July 7 and 8. The team will then take on hosts Belgium on July 10, Germany on July 13, Belgium on July 14 and conclude the tour by playing a match against the Netherlands on July 17.

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