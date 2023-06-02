Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

To commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Devi Ji, a ‘chabeel’ was organised by staff and students of Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS), Sector 36-D, here on Thursday. The aim was to remember and follow the teachings of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, who practiced humility and forgiveness, and preached truth, contentment and contemplation. Students and staff members of did path of Sukhmani Sahib and thereafter, organised ‘chabeel’ along the roadside. They distributed rosewater and prasad among passersby.

Kendriya Vidyalaya OCF, Chandigarh

NCC cadets of Kendriya Vidyalaya OCF, Sector 29, organised a rally on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day here on Thursday. The cadets made hoardings and encouraged people to quit smoking and tobacco consumption. They held a rally that started from Vidyalaya and passed through different areas before culminating on the school premises. A poster making competition was also held on the occasion. The participants of the rally raised slogans like “Smoking thrills but it also kills” and “smoking causes cancer”. Principal KS Pathania congratulated NCC cadets for their efforts.

Sacred Heart School, Chandigarh

A 10-day Bharatanatyam workshop concluded at Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, here on Thursday. The workshop aimed to spread awareness about the traditional dance form, especially the relationship which exists between emotion and dance while highlighting the essence of 'namaskar' and the importance of dancing bare feet. Around 70 girls attended the workshop under the guidance of Guru Rahul and Nandini Gupta.