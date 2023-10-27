Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh

The school concluded its three-day annual function. The chief guest was SDS Mangat, former DGP of Punjab. Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal presented the annual report. The festivity included recitals, dances and thought-provoking enactments.

St Joseph’s, Chandigarh

The students of the school participated in the wildlife week celebrations organised by the Department of Forest and Wildlife. UT Adviser Dharam Pal was the guest of honour. The celebrations culminated with a nukkad natak performance by students. The students evoked the minds of the audience by staging a court of animals, wherein they shared their grievances and demanded their rights.

DC Montessori, Mani Majra

The kindergarten wing of the school celebrated Grandparents Day. Principal Renu Verma started the event by delivering the welcome speech. It was followed by scintillating dance performances by students of Prep 2. Director Bharat B Gupta shared valuable thoughts in his speech, reinforcing the school’s commitment to fostering strong family relationships and maintaining an inclusive and nurturing environment for the young ones.

Mount Carmel, Zirakpur

The school organised a workshop on 'The Parenting Posse - Raising the Future Together' for the parents of grade 1 and 2 students. Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi culminated the workshop by expressing her views on the importance of effective parenting.

RIMT World School, Mani Majra

An inter-class 'chaupai gyan' competition was organised for the students of class 7. The chanting of the holy verses created an aura of serenity and peace. The audience was spellbound by the soulful and divine performances by students.

Nat’l Wonder Smart School, Mohali

The school held its annual function, ‘AAVEG’, at Tagore Theatre. The programme began with the lighting of lamp by Principal Veena Khullar and school director Kaahan Khullar followed by a welcome dance. The cultural fiesta was marked by display of a series of exotic talent.

Shishu Niketan, Sector 22

The school celebrated its annual day, ‘Harmony’. MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, who was the chief guest, Punjab Large Industrial Development Board chairman Pradeep Chhabra and Principal Amita Khorana inaugurated the function. Nursery students displayed their histrionic in the first act of the evening, ‘Vibgyor’. LKG students presented English dances, including salsa and hip-hop. “Chandrayan”, a dance performance by class 5 students depicted the story of success of Indian scientists in space.