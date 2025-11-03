DT
Chandigarh

Guru Nanak School celebrates annual day

Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:17 AM Nov 03, 2025 IST
Members of the managing committee of Guru Nanak Foundation Public School felicitated in Patiala. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Patiala, celebrated its annual day “Spectrum 2025 – Wings of Wisdom” on Saturday evening with great zeal and enthusiasm. Dr Rajandeep Singh Sethi, cancer surgeon and oncologist at Indus Hospital and Dr Sethi Cancer Care, Chandigarh, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Punjabi actor Dev Kharoud was the guest of honour.

Partap Singh, director, Guru Nanak Foundation, also attended the event and appreciated the efforts being put in by the teachers and the students. The programme commenced with a soulful shabad gayan, followed by a vibrant array of performances, including energetic dance presentations, an English play, gatka and a patriotic dance signifying Operation Sindoor, culminating into a power-packed bhangra that enthralled the audience.

Dr Sethi motivated students to participate in cultural activities for their holistic development, while Dev encouraged the youth to stay rooted to their culture and serve the nation with pride. Pragati House bagged the best house trophy. The celebration concluded with immense joy, fervour and a deep sense of pride.

