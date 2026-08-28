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Home / Chandigarh / Guru Ravidas spoke against oppression six centuries ago: Minister

Guru Ravidas spoke against oppression six centuries ago: Minister

State-level seminar on saint's 650th Parkash Purab held in Mohali

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:45 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Tarunpreet Singh Sond
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Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Punjab Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Power, Rural Development and Panchayats, on Thursday urged the younger generation to follow the teachings of Guru Ravidas, who raised his voice against oppression and caste-based discrimination nearly six centuries ago.

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Addressing the 8th State-Level Seminar at CGC University, Jhanjeri, Mohali, organised as part of the year-long commemoration of the 650th Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidas by the Punjab Government, the Minister said Ravidas made an immense contribution to the spiritual and social upliftment of humanity and laid great emphasis on the dignity of labour and hard work.

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“Guru Ravidas courageously raised his voice for the oppressed and weaker sections of society. He preached the universal principles of equality, justice and human dignity and envisioned a society free from discrimination,” he added. Urging students to imbibe these values in their lives, Sond said they should remain away from greed and pursue only their genuine needs in order to lead a contented and meaningful life. He also urged them to cultivate the habit of reading good books to gain a deeper understanding of spirituality and human values.

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Sond said a series of programmes, including kirtan darbars, university and state-level seminars, drone shows, school competitions, shobha yatras and other awareness activities, would be held across the state as part of the year-long commemoration of the saint’s 650th Parkash Purab.

The Minister said a Centre of Excellence-style Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Bani Adhyayan Kendra was being constructed near Dera Ballan in Jalandhar at a cost of Rs 25 crore, and Rs 11 crore had been spent on the procurement of land.

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