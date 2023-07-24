Gurugram man arrested in Rs 4.85 cr plot purchase scam

Panchkula, July 23
The police have arrested Vishal Gupta of Palam Vihar, Gurugram, in a Rs 4.85 crore plot purchase scam.
Sources said the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran Vibhag (HSVP, Haryana Urban Development Authority) had lodged a complaint, alleging Gupta was involved in tampering with documents and electronic records, leading to a fraudulent transactions worth Rs 4.85 crore.
The department informed that on June 8, 2022, Gupta participated in an e-auction to purchase a plot. He made a payment of 5 per cent for plot no. 3760, Sector 23-23A, Gurugram, and subsequently made separate transactions in the HSVP’s PPM account.
It was shown that Gupta made six transactions worth crores of rupees. Upon investigation, it was revealed that he had transferred only Rs 600 to the department.
A case was registered under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.
An SIT was formed on the directions of the DSP to probe the matter.
Gupta was produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody for five days.
