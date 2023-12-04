Gurukul Global, New Public win basketball titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

Host Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, and New Public School, Sector 18, won the 1st Devraj Malik Memorial Invitational U-19 Basketball Tournament for boys and girls, respectively.

In the boys’ final, the Sector 13 team ousted Creane School, Gaya (Bihar), by 11 points. Prashant Hooda from the host team won the best cager award, while Khushnaaz Singh of St John’s High School, Sector 26, was adjudged best upcoming cager of the tournament.

In the girls’ category, New Public School defeated Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sarkaghat (Mandi), by 13 points. Arpita of New Public School won the best cager award, while Smaya Sodhi of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, was named best upcoming cager of the tournament. A total of16 teams participated in this tournament.

#Bihar