Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

An entertainment and cultural programme was organised at the school to honour mothers. Students’ mothers participated in various events and won attractive prizes. The event started with “Mother’s aarti” sung by tiny tots to show love and respect to their mothers. It was followed by a dance performance, ramp walk, one-minute games and other activities revolving around the “Retro” theme. Pooja Chopra bagged the title of “Super Mom”, Aarti won “Dancing Diva” and Jasmine lifted the title of “Most Creative Mommy”.

‘Count your blessings every day’

A special assembly was organised at the school on the theme “Count your blessings every day”. Students presented inspiring performances to convey the message that gratitude is the most significant emotion and people should develop an attitude of gratitude and thank God for everything that happens to them. The highlight was poem recitation.

Valley Public School, Panchkula

Children of the primary section participated in a fancy dress competition. Dressed in various costumes, they expressed their character/person they were enacting with confidence and enthusiasm. Principal Uma Maheswari appreciated their efforts and congratulated the winners.

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students conducted a special assembly on the occasion of National Dengue Day with the theme, “Dengue is preventable - Let’s join hands”. Students were informed about the precautions to be taken against dengue. The students and staff pledged to eradicate dengue by maintaining hygiene not only in the school but also in their neighbourhood.