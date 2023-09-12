Students of Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, celebrated Grandparents’ Day with great zeal and enthusiasm. They presented a play titled ‘Kuch Pal…’ for their grandparents and sought their blessings. Teachers organised ramp walk, couple dance and ‘Jhatpat healthy snacks’ competitions, one-minute games and various other activities for the grandparents of students. A new play area, ‘Itsy Bitsy Corner’ was also inaugurated on the occasion.

AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

Mannat Mehta, a Class IX student of AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali, bagged the gold medal in a district-level wrestling tournament. Associate Director (Academics) Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla congratulated her on the achievement.

Students sing during an event to mark World Literacy Day at Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula.

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

A function was held at Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula, to observe World Literacy Day. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj said, “The role of education is to prepare students to take on the challenges of life and enable them to take right decisions.” A ‘havan’ and ‘bhajan sandhya’ were organised on the occasion.

Guru Harkrishan School, Dera Bassi

An science and maths exhibition was held on the theme ‘Space Mission’ in the auditorium of Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi for Classes I to XII. Students presented over 550 models on Chandrayan-3, robot, smart plant monitoring system, structure of ethene and neuron, well pulley system, etc.

St Mary’s School, Sector 46, Chd

St Mary’s School, Sector 46, Chandigarh, celebrated St Mary’s Day with great enthusiasm. A special morning assembly was held to honour the patron saint of the school, Mother Mary. The school choir left everyone spellbound with their song. Besides a floral tribute, a reading of the Bible was also held on the occasion.

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, hosted a workshop on ‘Adolescence: Infinite Possibilities’. Counselling psychologist Akash Deep Slahu conducted the workshop that was aimed at educating children about human mind and the period of adolescence.

A blood donation camp held at Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22-D, Chandigarh

Shishu Niketan Model School

Shishu Niketan Model Senior secondary School, Sector 22-D, Chandigarh, organised a blood donation camp on the campus. Forty units of blood were collected during the camp that was organised in collaboration with the Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh. School Principal Amita Khorana spoke about the need to educate people that donating blood was safe to encourage them to come forward for the noble cause.