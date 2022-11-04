Gurukul World boys log win

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 3

In the ongoing 4th Suchinta Khorana Memorial Football Tournament, Gurukul World, Mohali, defeated Shishu Niketan Public School 2-1 in the U-15 (boys) category.

In the other matches, Saupin’s School, Mohali, overpowered BSH Arya School 5-1. Aditya Yadav scored four goals while Ayushman Kumar added one to the winning team’s tally. Ryan International School, Mohali, defeated Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 43, 4-1. Gurmandeep and Shreya Nair scored two goals each.

Smart Wonders School recorded a 3-1 win over Banyan Tree School. Nimanpreet Arora scored two goals and Karman one. Krishan scored the lone goal as Delhi Public School, Sector 40, defeated Shemrock School, Sector 69, by a solitary goal.

