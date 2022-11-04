Gurukul World boys log win

Mohali, November 3
In the ongoing 4th Suchinta Khorana Memorial Football Tournament, Gurukul World, Mohali, defeated Shishu Niketan Public School 2-1 in the U-15 (boys) category.
In the other matches, Saupin’s School, Mohali, overpowered BSH Arya School 5-1. Aditya Yadav scored four goals while Ayushman Kumar added one to the winning team’s tally. Ryan International School, Mohali, defeated Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 43, 4-1. Gurmandeep and Shreya Nair scored two goals each.
Smart Wonders School recorded a 3-1 win over Banyan Tree School. Nimanpreet Arora scored two goals and Karman one. Krishan scored the lone goal as Delhi Public School, Sector 40, defeated Shemrock School, Sector 69, by a solitary goal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot in shin at rally, survives bid on life
Was leading march to Islamabad to demand snap poll
Two-phase Gujarat elections on December 1, 5
No bias, multiple factors behind delay, says CEC