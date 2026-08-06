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Home / Chandigarh / Guv Kataria hoists 110-foot Tricolour at PGI

Guv Kataria hoists 110-foot Tricolour at PGI

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:17 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and others after the flag-hoisting event in Chandigarh. Pardeep Tewari
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday hoisted a 110-foot monumental National Flag at the Kairon Administrative Block of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

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Describing the occasion as “a glorious day in the history of PGIMER”, Kataria congratulated the institute on installing the national flag and lauded its outstanding contribution to healthcare.

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“The PGIMER occupies a place of great honour in the nation’s healthcare system. By installing this 110-foot flag, the institute has enhanced its own stature and also the pride of 140 crore Indians. I congratulate the entire PGIMER fraternity for this achievement," Kataria added.

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He said the PGIMER’s reputation across India had been built through decades of dedicated service.

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