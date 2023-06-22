 Gyms at sports complexes cry for attention : The Tribune India

Gyms at sports complexes cry for attention

Barring a few, centres in the city lack proper set-up, equipment

Gyms at sports complexes cry for attention

A GYM at the Sector 16 cricket stadium. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 21

Claims of having vast sports infrastructure in the city fall flat if one visits gyms of various coaching centres, functioning under the Sports Department, here.

Sports complex in Sector 46.Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari

While the department ensured full-fledged air-conditioned facilities at selective centres, other centres cry for officials’ attention. The gym facility at the Sector 16 cricket stadium or at the Sector 42 sports complex is far better if compared to any other gym at various coaching complexes in the city.

Reviewing gym facilities

We are reviewing gym facilities at all coaching centres and are already in the process of fulfilling the demands submitted by coaches. The weightlifting (Sarangpur) centre will also have new equipment in the coming days. A team has been sent to observe the facilities at the PCA Mullanapur cricket stadium so that we can improve on various aspects. The coaches have been asked to submit their demands and everything will be provided to players. Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director Sports

While officials believe that gyms are not required at some coaching centres, a few other sports associations have installed their own gym equipment to train the wards.

Weights lying at a weightlifting centre of the Sarangpur coaching centre.Tribune photo

While weight training is termed as one of the most important aspects of any sport discipline, barring Sector 16, Sector 42 complex and at Khelo India Centres, no other coaching centre has a proper gym set-up. Loose weights, partially rusty gym rods and plonked workout benches could be seen at coaching centres, which house facilities for more than one sports discipline.

“Sports complexes (like Sector 46) don’t even have a provision for a fan at gyms. For instance, the Sector 456 complex houses four centres (football, athletics, volleyball, and basketball) and has only one small gym. An official claims that there’s no space to make a proper gym. Sector 16 cricket stadium and Sector 42 sports complex have hi-tech air-conditioned facilities. We are unable to understand such a discrepancy. Facilities should be equally distributed across the city,” said a senior coach.

Handful of weights at weightlifting centre

The weightlifting centre at the Sarangpur Sports Complex has a bare minimum of weight training equipment, which are kept in the corner of a common room. Despite having a proper room, weights are just been kept for formality. The badminton centre of Sector 38 (W) has a proper gym set-up, but it has been installed by the local badminton association. At Sector 34, judokas have arranged equipment on their own. However, no hi-teach machines have been installed. The story is no different at other indoor centres. The Lake Sports Complex has a proper gym hall, which is also for commercial use. The Sector 10 CLTA also houses a proper gym, but the set-up has been again installed by the association, and notably, the user fee is charged as per the association’s regulations.

Proper facility at Sec 7 complex

Meanwhile, the upcoming first synthetic track (athletics) complex in Sector 7 here will also have a proper gym in a new space, which will come up near the office arena. The upgraded version of the gym is likely to be opened in coming months.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Karan Deol posts rare pictures of grandmother Prakash Kaur and mother Pooja Deol from his wedding

2
Trending

Hema Malini, daughters skip Karan Deol’s wedding , but Esha posts a short and sweet note for step-nephew

3
Nation

PM Modi leads historic Yoga session at UN; describes yoga as 'truly universal' and free from copyrights

4
Nation

Video: Elon Musk's response to Twitter ex-boss Jack Dorsey's allegations against India

5
Trending

Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Hindu festivals on campuses days after students celebrate Holi at Islamabad university

6
Pollywood

Honey Singh gets death threat from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, seeks security from Delhi Police

7
Nation

Led by US Representative Pramila Jayapal, over 70 US lawmakers ask Biden to raise human rights in meeting with PM Modi

8
Diaspora

Indian-American doctor arrested for sexually assaulting co-worker in California

9
Nation

Need to end contradictions through yoga, says PM Modi

10
Diaspora

Second accused charged with first-degree murder in New Year's Day shooting that left Sikh man dead

Don't Miss

View All
Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

‘From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise’, alleges Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Top News

Talks today, US supports India’s rise as ‘great power’

Talks today, US supports India’s rise as ‘great power’

Modi leads yoga session at UN | Terms it ‘truly universal’ |...

No choice, Twitter has to obey local rules: ‘Fan’ Musk after meeting PM

No choice, Twitter has to obey local rules: ‘Fan’ Musk after meeting PM

Modi tells US think tank, entrepreneurs to enhance presence ...

Vexing bread and butter issues on table

Vexing bread and butter issues on table

Under NPS, pension up to 45% of last salary likely

Under NPS, pension up to 45% of last salary likely

Not asking India, other countries to choose between US, China: Pentagon

Not asking India, other countries to choose between US, China: Pentagon


Cities

View All

Dangling cables pose threat in Hathi, Beri Gate areas in Amritsar

Dangling cables pose threat in Hathi, Beri Gate areas in Amritsar

Father-son duo booked for cheating bank of Rs 1.47 crore

Attempts for Gol Bagh makeover go in vain in Amritsar

Aided school selling books meant for free distribution as ‘scrap’: Ex-faculty members

Drive to promote use of treated sewage water for construction, irrigation

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

Dog Menace: 95% dogs sterilised in two wards, claims Chandigarh civic body

Centre okays integrated laboratory for GMSH-16

Rajnath Singh to be in Chandigarh on Saturday

GMADA removes illegal vendors, hoardings from Airport Road

9 years on, rules for social audit of PDS not framed

9 years on, rules for social audit of PDS not framed

Delhi-Gurugram eway waterlogged, motorists brave long traffic snarls

Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar is new DERC chief

Woman beaten to death by kin in Ghaziabad

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

Tangled wires add to problems of congested bazaar at Saidan Gate

AAP leaders, too, oppose ward map, raise objections

Tehsil staff strike, residents troubled

Pb Waqf Board approves 3,000 new pensioners

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

CMS cash robbery: Two more held, Rs 7.14 cr recovered so far

9 MP girls hospitalised after falling ill during train journey

ASI held in graft case

Police hand over keys to NRI woman

Yoga fervour sweeps Royal City

Yoga fervour sweeps Royal City

Visitors suffer as revenue officials go on mass leave

PUTA hails decision to make CM chancellor of universities

Three killed in road mishaps

Man held for Rs 9.5 lakh fraud