Gyms at sports complexes cry for attention

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 21

Claims of having vast sports infrastructure in the city fall flat if one visits gyms of various coaching centres, functioning under the Sports Department, here.

Sports complex in Sector 46. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari

While the department ensured full-fledged air-conditioned facilities at selective centres, other centres cry for officials’ attention. The gym facility at the Sector 16 cricket stadium or at the Sector 42 sports complex is far better if compared to any other gym at various coaching complexes in the city.

Reviewing gym facilities We are reviewing gym facilities at all coaching centres and are already in the process of fulfilling the demands submitted by coaches. The weightlifting (Sarangpur) centre will also have new equipment in the coming days. A team has been sent to observe the facilities at the PCA Mullanapur cricket stadium so that we can improve on various aspects. The coaches have been asked to submit their demands and everything will be provided to players. Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director Sports

While officials believe that gyms are not required at some coaching centres, a few other sports associations have installed their own gym equipment to train the wards.

Weights lying at a weightlifting centre of the Sarangpur coaching centre. Tribune photo

While weight training is termed as one of the most important aspects of any sport discipline, barring Sector 16, Sector 42 complex and at Khelo India Centres, no other coaching centre has a proper gym set-up. Loose weights, partially rusty gym rods and plonked workout benches could be seen at coaching centres, which house facilities for more than one sports discipline.

“Sports complexes (like Sector 46) don’t even have a provision for a fan at gyms. For instance, the Sector 456 complex houses four centres (football, athletics, volleyball, and basketball) and has only one small gym. An official claims that there’s no space to make a proper gym. Sector 16 cricket stadium and Sector 42 sports complex have hi-tech air-conditioned facilities. We are unable to understand such a discrepancy. Facilities should be equally distributed across the city,” said a senior coach.

Handful of weights at weightlifting centre

The weightlifting centre at the Sarangpur Sports Complex has a bare minimum of weight training equipment, which are kept in the corner of a common room. Despite having a proper room, weights are just been kept for formality. The badminton centre of Sector 38 (W) has a proper gym set-up, but it has been installed by the local badminton association. At Sector 34, judokas have arranged equipment on their own. However, no hi-teach machines have been installed. The story is no different at other indoor centres. The Lake Sports Complex has a proper gym hall, which is also for commercial use. The Sector 10 CLTA also houses a proper gym, but the set-up has been again installed by the association, and notably, the user fee is charged as per the association’s regulations.

Proper facility at Sec 7 complex

Meanwhile, the upcoming first synthetic track (athletics) complex in Sector 7 here will also have a proper gym in a new space, which will come up near the office arena. The upgraded version of the gym is likely to be opened in coming months.