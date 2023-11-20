Gynae ward incident: Police seek details from PGI authorities

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, November 19

The police authorities have sought detailed information from the PGI administration, including the possibility of an unauthorised individual administering an injection to a patient in the Gynae Ward. They are also enquiring about any symptoms or changes in the patient’s health subsequent to the alleged incident.

An inquiry has been started following a complaint lodged by Jatinder Kaur, sister-in-law of patient Harmit Kaur, who is admitted to the Gynae Ward on the 3rd floor of Nehru Hospital.

According to the complaint, on the night of November 15, an unidentified woman, claiming to be a doctor in the civilian attire, administered an unknown injection to Harmit Kaur. Jatinder Kaur, expressing doubt about the legitimacy of the act, attempted to confront the unidentified woman, but she managed to escape. Jatinder Kaur alleges that the unauthorised injection has raised concerns about Harmit Kaur’s well-being.

The police, led by the authorities concerned, including a woman police official, visited the hospital premises after receiving information from the control room. The complaint has raised questions over the security and protocols in place at the Gynae Ward.

The police authorities have also requested for information on whether the samples of Harmit Kaur (patient) have been preserved or examined and if any unidentified injection was indeed administered to her.

In response to the serious nature of the allegations, a committee or board of medical professionals concerned is being constituted to conduct a thorough inquiry. The emphasis will be on providing a comprehensive report on the incident at the earliest, given the gravity of the matter involving health issues and the administration of an unidentified injection.

Meanwhile, the PGI authorities said whatever inputs were sought by the police would be provided to them. As the matter is still under investigation, it is difficult to say anything conclusive, they said.

The patient was referred after three days of delivery. She had excessive bleeding (PPH) after delivery. She developed infection and acute kidney failure. She has been receiving repeated dialysis and at present is on ventilator.

What cops need to know

Whether any symptoms or changes occurred in the health of the patient after the incident

If there were some symptoms/ changes, then the police be provided information whether any samples, etc, of the patient were preserved/examined

Whether any unknown injection has been administrated to the patient in the gynae ward

#PGI Chandigarh