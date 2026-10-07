DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / H&M takes Kharar's VR Punjab mall to court; management restrained from selling, transferring property

H&M takes Kharar's VR Punjab mall to court; management restrained from selling, transferring property

The direction of restrainment to sell, transfer, redevelop and create any third-party rights has been issued by a Mohali court till arbitration proceedings

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:48 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Close up of the logo for an H&M store. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

A Mohali court has restrained the management of the VR Punjab mall in Punjab’s Kharar from selling, transferring, redeveloping and creating any third-party rights for the 21.61-acre property alongside NH-21, till the arbitration proceedings.

The court gave its direction to the petitioner, Hennes and Mauritz Retail Ltd (H&M), to approach for the arbitration proceedings—which is an alternative dispute resolution by neutral third party—at New Delhi, within the stipulated time period.

Advertisement

The petitioner had relied upon the law for the purpose of seeking directions under Section 9 of the Arbitration Act relating to interim measures for the protection of the party’s interests.

Advertisement

The VR Punjab mall, earlier known as North Country mall, was suddenly shut down on April 20 this year, leaving several brand outlets, employees and stakeholders in the lurch.

The mall’s management had claimed that the suburban shopping hub was unsafe due to structural safety concerns following an earthquake on April 3, resulting in its total closure a few days later.

Advertisement

On June 11, a Mohali court issued notice of the suit as well as the stay application to VR Malwa Private Ltd, the defendant, in a case relating to the closure and transfer, or alienation of the property leased to H&M Hennes and Mauritz Retail Private Ltd. The court had directed both parties to maintain status quo till July 2.

Counsel Manish Jain, representing H&M, referred to a clause stating that the lessee, who is the respondent, does not have the right to terminate the lease agreement prematurely, except in the event of a default on the part of the lessee. He also submitted that the lease in this case was for 35 years from the date of handover.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts