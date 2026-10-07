A Mohali court has restrained the management of the VR Punjab mall in Punjab’s Kharar from selling, transferring, redeveloping and creating any third-party rights for the 21.61-acre property alongside NH-21, till the arbitration proceedings.

The court gave its direction to the petitioner, Hennes and Mauritz Retail Ltd (H&M), to approach for the arbitration proceedings—which is an alternative dispute resolution by neutral third party—at New Delhi, within the stipulated time period.

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The petitioner had relied upon the law for the purpose of seeking directions under Section 9 of the Arbitration Act relating to interim measures for the protection of the party’s interests.

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The VR Punjab mall, earlier known as North Country mall, was suddenly shut down on April 20 this year, leaving several brand outlets, employees and stakeholders in the lurch.

The mall’s management had claimed that the suburban shopping hub was unsafe due to structural safety concerns following an earthquake on April 3, resulting in its total closure a few days later.

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On June 11, a Mohali court issued notice of the suit as well as the stay application to VR Malwa Private Ltd, the defendant, in a case relating to the closure and transfer, or alienation of the property leased to H&M Hennes and Mauritz Retail Private Ltd. The court had directed both parties to maintain status quo till July 2.

Counsel Manish Jain, representing H&M, referred to a clause stating that the lessee, who is the respondent, does not have the right to terminate the lease agreement prematurely, except in the event of a default on the part of the lessee. He also submitted that the lease in this case was for 35 years from the date of handover.