Hackathon kicks off at universities

Mohali, August 25
Hundreds of students participated in the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon (SIH)-2022, held at Chitkara University, Chandigarh University and Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) on Thursday.
At Chitkara University, over 125 students from across the nation are finding solutions to hardware problems and would work till August 29. At Chandigarh University, as many 139 participants will compete for the next two days.
Chandigarh University Pro-Chancellor Dr R S Bawa said in this year’s edition, the SIH offered 476 problem statements received from 62 organisations. The software edition of the SIH commenced at the CGC, Landran and the group is hosting over 200 students.
