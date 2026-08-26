Haemophilia treatment: Rights panel tells Chandigarh authorities to ensure uninterrupted Factor VIII supply

The Punjab State and Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission has directed the Chandigarh Administration to ensure adequate and uninterrupted availability of Anti-Haemophilic Factor VIII and other essential haemophilia medicines at government hospitals, while disposing of a complaint over repeated drug shortages faced by patients in the city.

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The recommendations were issued by Commission Chairperson Justice Sant Parkash while deciding a complaint by Harpreet Singh and Abhinay Garg on behalf of haemophilia patients in Chandigarh. The complaint had cited recurring shortages of Factor VIII and non-factor replacement therapies at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and PGIMER, causing hardship to patients requiring immediate treatment.

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Background

The Commission took cognisance of the matter on May 15, 2026, and sought a report from GMCH-32. In its response dated July 27, the hospital said 200 vials of Factor VIII (1,500 IU) had been received, while procurement of other strengths remained at various stages -- a purchase order for 700 vials of 500 IU was pending supply, and a proposal for 1,500 vials of 1,000 IU had been sent to the Secretary, Medical Education and Research, for approval. An earlier-procured stock of 200 vials of 250 IU had already been consumed, the hospital said.

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Commission’s observations

The Commission noted that procurement through government portals involves several formalities that can cause delays — a particular concern in haemophilia, where treatment cannot be safely deferred during bleeding episodes. It observed that the severity of the disorder warrants sincere efforts to keep the medicine supply smooth and continuous, and that procurement mechanisms should not become an impediment to timely treatment.

Reaction

The Haemophilic Welfare Society, Chandigarh Chapter, welcomed the order, describing it as a significant step toward protecting the Right to Health and Right to Life of persons with haemophilia, and urged the UT Administration to implement the recommendations in letter and spirit.

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Haemophilia is a rare inherited bleeding disorder caused by deficiency of clotting factors, leading to prolonged or spontaneous bleeding. Delayed treatment can result in joint damage, internal bleeding, disability and, in severe cases, death, making timely access to clotting-factor concentrates medically essential for patients.