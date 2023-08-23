Handball trials for national meet today

Chandigarh, August 22
The Chandigarh Handball Association will organise trials to select men’s senior team for the 52nd Senior National Handball Championship to be held at Srinagar from September 1 to 5.
The trials will be held at Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Sector 30, at 2:30 pm on August 23.
