Hands-on workshops by tech giants pique students’ interest at AI event

Aimed at embedding Artificial Intelligence (AI) into Punjab’s education ecosystem, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) organised a two-day national-level conference. The event concluded on Saturday with hands-on workshops by tech giants Google and Intel.

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Bringing together policymakers, educators and technology leaders, the conference served as a collaborative platform to chart a responsible roadmap for AI in classrooms-focused on enhancing learning quality, expanding access and preparing students as creators, not just consumers, of technology.

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PSEB chairperson Amarpal Singh emphasised the ethical use of AI, stating that it could be leveraged to enhance learners’ creativity and problem-solving skills. In today’s digital age, where AI-enabled devices have become constant companions, students were urged to make thoughtful, ethical choices about the tools they adopt much like choosing good friends as companions. He encouraged students to use AI responsibly and within a clear legal and ethical framework, ensuring that technology enhances learning without compromising core values.

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A session led by Google spotlighted AI’s transformative role in education, with a strong focus on sensitisation and awareness-building. The discussions underscored that key stakeholders across the academic ecosystem, from teachers to administrators, are already engaging with and adopting AI-driven approaches, signalling strong readiness for this transition.

A major highlight of the conference was Intel’s hands-on workshop on “AI in the Workplace”, which drew enthusiastic participation from over 112 attendees. The session delivered practical training on deploying AI tools within a government framework, with strong emphasis on data privacy, responsible usage, and safeguards to prevent inadvertent sharing of organisation-specific or sensitive information.

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Another key workshop “AI in Schools for School Leaders” conducted by IKG PTU, was tailored for principals and school heads. It focused on integrating AI tools into institutional leadership and academic management, while underscoring the critical need to identify AI-generated content for equipping schools to uphold academic integrity in an AI-enabled environment.

A student-focused workshop “AI in Education” conducted by Neeev AI, imparted hands-on skills in AI-based applications. The session introduced students to practical use cases and fostered early, foundational understanding of AI, encouraging them to experiment responsibly with emerging tools.

“Students were also sensitised on how AI tools are developed, the processes behind them, and the diverse skill sets required to build such technologies. This exposure deepened their understanding and inspired many to explore future pathways in AI and other emerging fields,” the PSEB chairperson said.

Notably, the most enthusiastic participation came from Punjab’s students, whose curiosity, adaptability and eagerness to engage with emerging technologies highlighted the immense potential for AI-driven learning in the years ahead. Singh expressed appreciation for Elix Events for ensuring the smooth conduct of the two-day conference.