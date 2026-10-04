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Home / Chandigarh / Hands-on workshops take centre stage at Chandigarh College of Architecture fest

Hands-on workshops take centre stage at Chandigarh College of Architecture fest

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:56 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Students during the hands-on workshop organised during Le Corbusier festival in Chandigarh on Saturday.
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Youngsters on Saturday tried their hands at cob and adobe-making during a workshop hosted to mark Le Corbusier festival at the Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA).

The festival marks a decade since Le Corbusier’s architectural works were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

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The workshop brought students face-to-face with a unique form of architectural learning. “Lowering the carbon footprints of buildings should be a high priority now, hence vernacular techniques and natural materials need to be revisited,” said architect Akancsha Sood, who conducted the workshop.

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“The significance of revisiting these techniques goes beyond their heritage value. Their thermal properties make them relevant to contemporary discussions around sustainable architecture.”

Furthermore, more than 20 students participated in a pottery workshop conducted by Tulsi Ram. Ram has practiced pottery since childhood and learned the craft through his family in Faridabad, introducing students to the fundamentals of working with clay.

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CCA Chairperson Sangeeta Bagga said the event was first such festival organised by the college to commemorate 10 years of Le Corbusier’s works holding UNESCO World Heritage status, adding that institution intends to make it an annual feature.

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