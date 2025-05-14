Hans is new Mohali SSP

Harman Deep Singh Hans, a 2015 IPS, has been posted as Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police, replacing Deepak Pareek.

Hans was posted as Joint Director, Crime, Vigilance Breau, Mohali.

Sirivennela, a 2021 IPS, has been posted as Mohali SP (City), replacing Harbir Singh Atwal. Pareek and Atwal’s posting orders will be issued separately, the Department of Home Affairs order read.

Advertisement

Hans, an alumnus of a Mohali school, has earlier served in Mohali as SP. The Punjab-cadre IPS was involved in a controversy for a security breach during PM Narendra Modi’s trip to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district in January 2022.