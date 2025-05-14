DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Hans is new Mohali SSP

Hans is new Mohali SSP

Harman Deep Singh Hans, a 2015 IPS, has been posted as Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police, replacing Deepak Pareek. Hans was posted as Joint Director, Crime, Vigilance Breau, Mohali. Sirivennela, a 2021 IPS, has been posted as Mohali SP (City),...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:50 AM May 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Harman Deep Singh Hans, a 2015 IPS, has been posted as Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police, replacing Deepak Pareek.

Hans was posted as Joint Director, Crime, Vigilance Breau, Mohali.

Sirivennela, a 2021 IPS, has been posted as Mohali SP (City), replacing Harbir Singh Atwal. Pareek and Atwal’s posting orders will be issued separately, the Department of Home Affairs order read.

Advertisement

Hans, an alumnus of a Mohali school, has earlier served in Mohali as SP. The Punjab-cadre IPS was involved in a controversy for a security breach during PM Narendra Modi’s trip to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district in January 2022.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper