Haralam, Mannat log win in tennis championship

Zirakpur, May 26
Haralam Singh of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, (CH) beat Prabir Singh (CH) (6-1, 6-3) in the finals of the Roots Aita CS7 Under-16 National Rankings Championship at Roots Tennis Academy, Zirakpur.
In the girls’ U-16 final, Mannat Awasthi (CH) [2] beat Ira Chadha of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, (CH) [1] (6-4, 2-6, 6-0).
