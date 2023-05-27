Haralam, Mannat log win in tennis championship

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 26

Haralam Singh of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, (CH) beat Prabir Singh (CH) (6-1, 6-3) in the finals of the Roots Aita CS7 Under-16 National Rankings Championship at Roots Tennis Academy, Zirakpur.

In the girls’ U-16 final, Mannat Awasthi (CH) [2] beat Ira Chadha of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, (CH) [1] (6-4, 2-6, 6-0).