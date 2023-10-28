Harassment: Nursing officer suspended

Chandigarh, October 27
A nursing officer at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has been placed under suspension following allegations of harassment faced by a female post graduate junior resident in the psychiatry ward.
GMCH medical superintendent Dr Sudhir Garg said, “The nursing officer, Dabkesh Kumar, was suspended after the inquiry committee could verify facts pertaining to a sexual harassment complaint filed against him by a resident doctor.”
The internal complaint committee found prima facie evidence supporting charges against Kumar, leading to his suspension. The seriousness of the charges necessitated the immediate initiation of disciplinary proceedings.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO
US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...
Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days
Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25