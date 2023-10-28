Harassment: Nursing officer suspended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

A nursing officer at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has been placed under suspension following allegations of harassment faced by a female post graduate junior resident in the psychiatry ward.

GMCH medical superintendent Dr Sudhir Garg said, “The nursing officer, Dabkesh Kumar, was suspended after the inquiry committee could verify facts pertaining to a sexual harassment complaint filed against him by a resident doctor.”

The internal complaint committee found prima facie evidence supporting charges against Kumar, leading to his suspension. The seriousness of the charges necessitated the immediate initiation of disciplinary proceedings.