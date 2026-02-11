Hardeep picked Leader of Opposition in Chandigarh MC

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chandigarh, has appointed Hardeep Singh, municipal councillor from ward No. 30, as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the House of the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, for the term 2026-27.

The appointment has been formally communicated to the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, through an official letter issued by the party.

While announcing the decision, Vijaypal Singh, president, AAP, Chandigarh, stated that Hardeep’s experience, understanding of civic issues and commitment to public service would strengthen the Opposition’s role in ensuring transparency, accountability and people-centric governance in the MC.

The AAP reiterated its commitment to raising public issues effectively, monitoring the functioning of the MC and safeguarding the interests of the citizens of Chandigarh.